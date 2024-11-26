“Their priority…” – Ex-Man United man says Amorim “has already identified” key transfer target

Matthijs de Ligt and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim will have already identified his attack as a weakness in the squad he’s inherited from Erik ten Hag.

That’s the view of former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown, who believes his old club are now making a signing up front a top priority.

Man United moving to BEAT Liverpool to Premier League star!

Speaking to Football Insider about United’s transfer plans, Brown did not name any specific potential targets, but he made it clear that Amorim would be looking to make changes in his attack after the poor form of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund in particular.

Marcus Rashford has also not been at his best for the Red Devils for some time now, despite scoring the first goal of the Amorim era in the 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Will we see Manchester United sign a new forward for Ruben Amorim?

“I know there have been questions about whether the strikers, Hojlund or Zirkzee, are up to it,” Brown said.

“Every time they come on, they look like a couple of trialists, not starting strikers for Man United.

“Marcus Rashford, you never know what you’re getting with him. There’s no doubt he’s got the ability to lead the line, but whether he’s got the enthusiasm for it, I don’t know.

“But that’s a part of the team that needs remedying and it’s an area they want to recruit in.”

He added: “Everything you do revolves around your front man, so that is going to be their priority.

“Amorim has already identified that as one of the weaknesses in this United team and that became clear in the game against Ipswich and will be addressed in January.”

United are being linked with some big names already, with Florian Plettenberg naming Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface as someone on their list, and he’s surely the calibre of player Amorim needs.