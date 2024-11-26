How Man United could line up with three new signings ideal for Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation

Viktor Gyokeres, Alvaro Carreras and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Gualter Fatia, Alexander Hassenstein, Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United have hired Ruben Amorim in a bid to save their season, but the work surely won’t stop there as the club also look in need of a few signings to make things work under their new manager.

Amorim worked wonders at former club Sporting Lisbon, but in many ways he’ll surely feel he’s got a fair few inferior players in this struggling Man Utd squad.

Man United rival Liverpool for world class 23-year-old!

It wouldn’t be too surprising if Amorim were now keen to bring a couple of his former Sporting players with him to Old Trafford, with sources recently telling CaughtOffside that he’s been in contact with Ousmane Diomande over a possible move.

As well as that, we will surely continue to see Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres linked with the Red Devils, who could surely do well to bring in an upgrade on misfiring strike duo Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

Fichajes claim Gyokeres is a top United target at the moment, while a host of other major clubs are also understandably keen on the Sweden international.

Meanwhile, CaughtOffside have also been told about United’s plans to strengthen at left-back, with their former player Alvaro Carreras being eyed up after impressing at Benfica.

Amorim will surely have had a good look at Carreras during his time in Portugal, so that could be a smart signing to give MUFC a much-needed left wing-back upgrade.

Man United’s dream XI if Amorim lands top targets

Here’s a look below at how United could line up with these exciting potential signings…

This would be a much-improved United line up, with the club looking better equipped to shine in Amorim’s preferred tactical set-up this way.

Carreras could be key to making Amorim’s wing-backs click, while Amad Diallo could perhaps keep his place on that right-hand side for a little while after earning praise from Amorim after the Ipswich game.

Of course, it’s hard to know what kind of signings United will be able to make, but the club will surely do all they can to back their new manager in the market, and these could make sense as realistic targets.