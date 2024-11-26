Mohamed Salah given a deserved telling-off after Liverpool contract intervention

Jamie Carragher and Mohamed Salah (Photos from Sky Sports, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been given what seems like a fairly reasonable telling-off by Reds legend Jamie Carragher after his public statements about his contract situation.

The Egypt international is in the final few months of his current Liverpool deal, and fans will no doubt be desperately hoping for a positive update as soon as possible as he continues to shine on the pitch for Arne Slot’s side.

Still, Salah has instead come out and said he’s disappointed not to have been offered a new contract by Liverpool, and Carragher was far from impressed by this public intervention.

See below as the Sky Sports pundit said talks will still be ongoing and that the reason Salah hasn’t been offered a new deal yet is because he would presumably turn down the current terms being discussed…

"I am very disappointed with Mo Salah" ?@Carra23 was not impressed with Mohamed Salah's interview after Liverpool's trip to Southampton. pic.twitter.com/Ny55o19yAm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 25, 2024

Carragher also made it clear how disappointed he was with the timing of Salah’s comments, as the 32-year-old rarely talks to reporters in the mixed zone after games, but chose to do so at a time when the club have huge games against Real Madrid and Manchester City coming up.

Mohamed Salah criticism is absolutely fair and valid – he’s risking derailing Liverpool’s season

We’re with Carragher on this one – even if Salah is a hugely important player who deserves to have a clear idea about how much he’s valued by Liverpool, this was not the way to go about things.

Salah could have raised these concerns behind closed doors, but has instead made himself the big media story at a time when LFC need to be focused on continuing their superb start to the season.

Slot has done a tremendous job with this team, and the Dutch tactician won’t want any distractions like this as he prepares for such huge games in the Champions League and the Premier League – two competitions he’ll quite justifiably feel his side could win this season.

Salah has picked a very strange moment to start a conflict like this, and if it ends up derailing the team’s season, Liverpool fans will surely find it very hard to forgive him, even after all the amazing service he’s given the club down the years.