Mohamed Salah given a deserved telling-off after Liverpool contract intervention

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Jamie Carragher and Mohamed Salah
Jamie Carragher and Mohamed Salah (Photos from Sky Sports, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been given what seems like a fairly reasonable telling-off by Reds legend Jamie Carragher after his public statements about his contract situation.

The Egypt international is in the final few months of his current Liverpool deal, and fans will no doubt be desperately hoping for a positive update as soon as possible as he continues to shine on the pitch for Arne Slot’s side.

Still, Salah has instead come out and said he’s disappointed not to have been offered a new contract by Liverpool, and Carragher was far from impressed by this public intervention.

See below as the Sky Sports pundit said talks will still be ongoing and that the reason Salah hasn’t been offered a new deal yet is because he would presumably turn down the current terms being discussed…

Liverpool FINALLY get huge transfer update!

Carragher also made it clear how disappointed he was with the timing of Salah’s comments, as the 32-year-old rarely talks to reporters in the mixed zone after games, but chose to do so at a time when the club have huge games against Real Madrid and Manchester City coming up.

Mohamed Salah criticism is absolutely fair and valid – he’s risking derailing Liverpool’s season

Mohamed Salah in the pre-match warmup before RB Leipzig vs Liverpool
Mohamed Salah in the pre-match warmup before RB Leipzig vs Liverpool (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

We’re with Carragher on this one – even if Salah is a hugely important player who deserves to have a clear idea about how much he’s valued by Liverpool, this was not the way to go about things.

Salah could have raised these concerns behind closed doors, but has instead made himself the big media story at a time when LFC need to be focused on continuing their superb start to the season.

More Stories / Latest News
Victor Boniface in action for Bayer Leverkusen
“Serious topic” – Man United looking at “expensive” transfer move for Bundesliga star
Martin Zubimendi and Nico Williams
Exclusive: Arsenal & Liverpool ready to bid £50m for star as he’s cleared for January transfer
Rayan Ait-Nouri and Ruben Amorim
Man United rival Liverpool for 23-year-old who could be perfect signing for Ruben Amorim

Slot has done a tremendous job with this team, and the Dutch tactician won’t want any distractions like this as he prepares for such huge games in the Champions League and the Premier League – two competitions he’ll quite justifiably feel his side could win this season.

Salah has picked a very strange moment to start a conflict like this, and if it ends up derailing the team’s season, Liverpool fans will surely find it very hard to forgive him, even after all the amazing service he’s given the club down the years.

More Stories Jamie Carragher Mohamed Salah

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. What right do u carrasmear have to tell him to shutup & do it behind closed door etc etc…last i check we have freedom of speech. How much is fsg paying u carrasmear to tell Salah to toe the line, “know his place dont be a rebel”. He’s got as much right to tell the fans whats going on & ask for a deal he thinks he deserves than u carrasmear talking shite abt him. This shite mouth pundit Must be in bed with his fsg master licking their a55.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.