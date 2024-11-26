Offer prepared: Club looking to tempt Liverpool star with astronomical transfer proposal

Mohamed Salah and Arne Slot (Photo by Dan Istitene, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad are reportedly preparing to make a huge offer to Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah as he nears the end of his contract at Anfield.

The Egypt international is just a few months away from becoming a free agent, and he would technically be allowed to start negotiating with clubs outside England from January 1st.

Liverpool preparing mammoth bid for world class playmaker!

According to Fichajes, Salah is emerging as a top target for Al Ittihad, who would be prepared to offer him a contract of €85m a year if he joins them next summer.

This is astronomical money that Liverpool may find it hard to compete with, and it’s hard to imagine Salah getting anything close to that from any of the major European clubs either.

Still, Salah remains a hugely important player for Liverpool and like someone who has a few years left in him at the highest level, if he is now 32 years of age.

What next for Mohamed Salah amid Saudi links?

Liverpool surely need to do all they can to keep Salah as he’s clearly worth a new contract, even if you wouldn’t necessarily hand out too many lengthy deals to players when they’re over 30.

Some footballers are built different, though, and it looks like Salah could be in a similar category to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Luka Modric in being able to play on well into their late 30s.

Salah should also surely think twice about the money, though, even if the offer from Saudi is likely to be eye-watering, as he’s surely good enough to keep on trying to play at the highest level and win more major trophies before he retires.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been linked with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes in a report by Fichajes, and he could be a decent replacement if Salah does leave.