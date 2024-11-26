Man United rival Liverpool for 23-year-old who could be perfect signing for Ruben Amorim

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly on alert for the potential transfer of Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, who looks like he could be a perfect fit for new manager Ruben Amorim.

The 23-year-old has the qualities to play wing-back in Amorim’s tactical system, and it will be interesting to see if Man Utd can get a deal done for him for below his market value due to his contract situation.

According to the Sun, the Red Devils are on alert as Ait-Nouri’s current deal expires in summer 2026, meaning Wolves will surely be under pressure to sell him while they still can in January or next summer, so as to avoid losing him on a free transfer in just under two years’ time.

United could do with signing a new left-back anyway after the ongoing fitness issues of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, with Ait-Nouri’s form during his time in the Premier League showing that he could surely be an upgrade.

Rayan Ait-Nouri transfer: Will he move to Man United or Liverpool?

However, Liverpool have also long been linked with Ait-Nouri, with Football Insider the source to most recently state that the Merseyside giants were looking at the Algeria international.

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson is arguably starting to look like he’s in decline, so it could be good business for the Reds to swoop for a younger talent like Ait-Nouri in that position.

Arne Slot is doing a tremendous job at Liverpool, so it could make sense for Ait-Nouri to look at that and think he’d like to be a part of it, whereas a move to Old Trafford would probably represent more of a gamble.

Amorim has inherited a difficult job at United and he’ll need signings to help turn things around, but at the same time it’s likely to be difficult for him, at least at first, to persuade the best players to join when the team remains in something of a transitional period.