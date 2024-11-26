“Serious topic” – Man United looking at “expensive” transfer move for Bundesliga star

Victor Boniface in action for Bayer Leverkusen (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Transfer news journalist Florian Plettenberg has provided an update on Victor Boniface’s situation as Manchester United show an interest in the Bayer Leverkusen striker.

The talented young Nigeria international has shone during his time in the Bundesliga and it makes sense that he’s now worked his way onto the radar of a top Premier League club.

According to Plettenberg in the post below on X, formerly Twitter, Boniface is one of a number of names on Man Utd’s list as they explore the market for potential signings up front, with big money required to get Leverkusen to sell the 23-year-old, most likely next summer rather than in January…

?? Victor #Boniface is one of many strikers on Manchester United’s shortlist. If at all, an (expensive) sale would only become a serious topic next summer. 23-year-old top striker (currently injured) is under contract with Bayer 04 Leverkusen until 2028. #MUFC The Red… pic.twitter.com/Hlhgccb6aZ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 25, 2024

United are certainly lacking quality up front at the moment, and Boniface’s form for Leverkusen has shown he could surely be an upgrade on under-performers like Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Still, MUFC will clearly have to wait for Boniface, and it won’t necessarily be cheap or simple to get him out of Leverkusen, so the club would do well to keep a few other options in mind as well.

All eyes at the moment will be on Viktor Gyokeres as one of the most in-form centre-forwards in Europe, while the fact that he played under Ruben Amorim at Sporting Lisbon will surely only strengthen any potential links with a move to Old Trafford.

Gyokeres has been on fire in front of goal, but there’ll perhaps be some question-marks about if he can take that kind of form with him to one of the big five European leagues.

Boniface might therefore be a smarter investment as he’s more proven at a higher level, while he’s also a few years younger, so more of a long-term option.

United will also surely have an eye on other top strikers around Europe, such as Victor Osimhen amid his uncertain situation as he’s on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, while Benjamin Sesko has also impressed a great deal at RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, Zirkzee could perhaps already be on his way out of United after such a poor start, according to the Manchester Evening News.