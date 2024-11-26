Insider says Arsenal doing “anything in their power” to prevent nightmare transfer scenario

William Saliba in an Arsenal training session (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are being tipped to do all they can to keep William Saliba from sealing a transfer away from the club amid links with Real Madrid.

Saliba has widely been reported as being on Real Madrid’s radar in recent times, which is hardly surprising after his superb form at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans will hope Saliba stays for as long as possible, and former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that he expects the Gunners will do everything in their power to avoid losing the 23-year-old.

Saliba could undoubtedly be a fine signing for an elite club like Real Madrid, but he’s surely also got every reason to stay and keep faith in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal project.

The north London giants have improved a lot under Arteta and are surely not far away now from winning a major trophy.

It’s far from ideal that these rumours keep circulating, but Brown has at least given AFC supporters some cause for optimism with his inside analysis.

Arsenal backed to do all they can to keep William Saliba

“What I would say is that nobody wins anything without a quality defence, and one of Arsenal’s strengths in recent years has been their back four,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Then they picked up injuries and suspensions and you saw the difference it can make.

“So from what I’ve heard, they’re not going to let Saliba go under any circumstances.

“He’s very much a part of Arteta’s plans and one of his most important players.

“They would do anything in their power to keep him, because having to find a replacement for him would set them back two years.”

He added: “Real Madrid are certainly interested because they’ve got to refresh their team at some stage.

“But from an Arsenal point of view, I don’t think there’s any way they let him leave. He’s too important and will be for the foreseeable future there.”