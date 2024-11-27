Adam Wharton and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have held some talks over the potential transfer of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, who is also on the radar of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Gunners are prepared to try making a move for Wharton in January, with the talented young England international open to leaving Selhurst Park.

Arsenal ready to beat Chelsea to €80m transfer!

It is understood that Arsenal hope to try getting a deal done for somewhere in the region of €55m, but Palace would ask for more like €65m for the 20-year-old.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to keep on strengthening in midfield, with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi also a target for the north London giants.

Wharton is a similar style of player, which also explains Man City’s interest as they’re keen to bring in a replacement for the injured Rodri as soon as possible.

Liverpool also tried to sign Zubimendi in the summer and remain keen on strengthening in midfield, with Wharton on their radar after establishing himself as a top young talent at Palace.

Will Adam Wharton be on the move in the January transfer window?

Wharton burst onto the scene last season and quickly established himself as an elite young talent, making it into England’s Euro 2024 squad.

With Palace now struggling this season, it makes sense that his future seems to be in some doubt, and one imagines he’d relish the opportunity to make the step up to a big club like Arsenal.

Arteta is building an exciting squad at the Emirates Stadium, and one imagines Wharton could quickly have a key role to play as AFC have Jorginho and Thomas Partey coming towards the ends of their contracts.

Wharton could be an ideal long-term replacement for Jorginho in particular, with Arsenal perhaps now in need of younger options in that position.

Still, it will be interesting to see if an agreement with Palace can be struck as one imagines they will do all they can to stop such an important player leaving in the middle of the season.