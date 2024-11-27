Alexander Isak in action for Newcastle vs West Ham (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are both keen on the potential transfer of Alexander Isak, but won’t pay Newcastle United’s £115million asking price for the Swedish striker.

Instead, the London giants are aiming to try to get Isak’s fee down to more like £80m, sources have told CaughtOffside, while RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is being considered by both clubs as an alternative.

Isak has shone during his time at St James’ Park and interest from big names like Arsenal and Chelsea is no surprise considering both teams look in need of a little more quality up front.

Still, it clearly won’t be easy to get Isak out of Newcastle, and CaughtOffside understands the former Real Sociedad man is not expected to try to force his way out of the club.

If Newcastle don’t lower their demands for Isak, then Sesko would surely be a very acceptable alternative, with the 21-year-old already targeted by both the Gunners and the Blues during the summer, before he decided to stay at Leipzig for at least one more year.

Will we see Alexander Isak join Arsenal or Chelsea?

Isak has the advantage of being proven in the Premier League, so one imagines Arsenal and Chelsea will keep pushing for the 25-year-old as a priority target up front.

Sesko, by contrast, is relatively young and inexperienced, and there’s no guarantee he’d look as good in the Premier League as he has in the Bundesliga.

Still, Newcastle are no pushovers, and notably held on to other star players this summer when there was speculation about Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon.

Financial Fair Play might be something to consider, though, as NUFC have recently had some restrictions on their spending, so a huge sale like Isak could end up helping them quite a lot in the long run.

Victor Osimhen also remains on Chelsea’s radar, while Dusan Vlahovic could be another option for Arsenal if they cannot land Isak.