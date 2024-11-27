“Absolute superstar” – Liverpool star proves against Real Madrid he’s the best in one key area

Caoimhin Kelleher playing in the Premier League for Liverpool. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Caoimhin Kelleher proved once again on Wednesday night exactly why he should not be a back-up goalkeeper.

The 26-year-old has played second fiddle to Alisson Becker between the sticks at Anfield for years now. However, injuries to the Brazilian have meant Kelleher has enjoyed extended minutes over the past two seasons, playing 36 times since the start of 2023/24 so far.

Kelleher has made the most of his opportunities, turning in a series of eye-catching displays that have led to speculation that he could leave Liverpool soon in search of a deserved No.1 jersey.

Those rumours only gathered pace following the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will arrive at Anfield when his loan back at Valencia ends in the summer.

The headlines will likely go into overdrive now after Kelleher saved a penalty from none other than Kylian Mbappe in Liverpool’s titanic Champions League clash with holders Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday night.

As noted by Squawka, Kelleher has now saved three of the four penalties he’s faced for Liverpool in all competitions (excluding shootouts), which also includes a penalty save against Southampton on Sunday.

What’s more, per BBC Sport, Kelleher also holds the record for the number of penalties saved for Liverpool in shootouts.

Should Caoimhin Kelleher be a No.1 goalkeeper?

Kelleher will not be short of offers in the summer if he cannot permanently dislodge Alisson.

His performance against Real Madrid on Wednesday outlined for many why Kelleher should be a No.1 goalkeeper at a top club; including for ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid winger Steve McManaman.

“Kelleher is doing fantastic. Every time he is called upon, he stands up,” McManaman said after the penalty save. He added: “He is an absolute superstar in his own right. He is not a number two. He is an equal number one. He is fantastic.”