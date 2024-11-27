“I hear…” – Source says Chelsea keen to sell 23-year-old, clubs will aim to pay around £30m

Mykhailo Mudryk celebrates with his Chelsea teammates (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly looking to sell Mykhailo Mudryk in order to get his high wages off their books, according to former Premier League scout Mick Brown.

The Blues notably spent big on signing Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk a couple of years ago, but he’s still not really settled in at Stamford Bridge, and the time has surely come for him to move on.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown, who has worked with Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham, has made it clear he’s hearing that Mudryk’s days at Chelsea look likely to be numbered.

However, one issue now is that he’s unsure if there will be that many clubs ready to come in and take the struggling Ukraine international off the west Londoners’ hands.

Mudryk would likely be targeted for around £30m, according to Brown, but that would represent a significant loss on what Chelsea paid for him.

What does the future hold for Chelsea flop Mykhailo Mudryk?

Discussing Mudryk’s situation, Brown said: “I hear they’re keen to move him (Mudryk) on in January.

“I think they’ve got the makings of a very good team at Chelsea, but he isn’t likely to be a part of that.

“There isn’t space for him in the team at the moment and I don’t think Maresca has been particularly impressed by him so far.

“But I don’t think they’re likely to make a profit on him or even get their money back, let’s put it that way.

“He’s on a big contract too, which they’d like to get off the books if they can.

“That’s the problem they’ve got themselves into, though. Which clubs will be willing to pay his wages and spend a big chunk of money on signing him?

“I think, if clubs do make a move for him, they’ll probably look to pay around £30million at most.

“So Chelsea might have to bite the bullet and accept that if they really want to move him on. They’ll have to cut their losses.“