Former Arsenal ace with 32 goals in 18 games to sign pro contract with Man United on Friday

Former Arsenal talent, Chido Obi-Martin, will sign his first professional contract with Man United on Friday, the day of his 17th birthday.

It’s clear that the player has impressed ever since joining the Old Trafford outfit, and his output for the Red Devils U18 side has been sensational, but because of his age, he wasn’t able to put pen to paper on a professional deal.

Chido Obi-Martin to sign new Man United contract

Newcastle were one of the teams to lose out on the youngster’s signature despite having talks with him prior to his move to the red half of Manchester.

Now Tipsbladet have reported that on the occasion of his birthday, United will tie him down.

It’s no wonder that the club are so keen to secure his services with the outlet reporting his sensational record of 32 goals in 18 games during a period whilst with the Gunners youth teams.

“When you look at Chido, he doesn’t look like someone who hasn’t turned 16 yet,” Denmark U17 boss, Jesper Mikkelsen, was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News before he’d signed for United.

“First of all, he has a physique that is really advantageous as a football player. He is big and strong, but he is also reasonably agile.

“He is good at sticking to the game, but he is actually also good at challenging and dribbling himself.”

With the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo making the grade at Old Trafford, the pathway is there for Chido Obi-Martin to follow if he can continue on the same trajectory.

United clearly believe that they have a special talent on their hands, given how quick they’re set to move to tie him down professionally, so soon after his switch from the North Londoners.