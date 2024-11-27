Erik ten Hag lined up for first job since leaving Man United as Euro giants eye major shake-up

Erik ten Hag during his final game as Man United manager (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly being lined up as an option to be the next RB Leipzig manager amid the team’s struggles under Marco Rose.

The Dutch tactician remains out of work since his sacking by Man Utd a month ago, but one imagines it won’t be too long before we see him back in top-level management.

Ruben Amorim makes HUGE transfer decision!

Things didn’t go well for Ten Hag at Old Trafford, but before that he was very highly regarded from the work he did as Ajax manager, and he’s far from the only big name to struggle at United in this hugely challenging post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

According to Fichajes, Ten Hag is now being eyed up by Leipzig as they struggle for form under current manager Rose, and this would certainly be an exciting opportunity for the 54-year-old.

The Red Bull Group clubs are known for being well run and full of exciting young players, so Ten Hag might find it’s the kind of long-term project that suits him a bit better than the high pressure of the United job.

Fichajes state that if Ten Hag is appointed, it would represent a radical shake-up from Leipzig under current manager Rose.

Where next for Erik ten Hag after Manchester United struggles?

It certainly looks like it was the right call for United to sack Ten Hag when they did, and there’ll be plenty of fans who feel it should have come even earlier.

Still, the former Ajax boss did also win the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in his two full seasons in charge, and that’s not bad going considering everything he found himself up against.

It’s easy to imagine Ten Hag could still end up doing a great job for a club like Leipzig or another major European name, with the MUFC job perhaps not the best thing to judge him by.