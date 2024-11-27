Significant offer likely: Liverpool rival Manchester United for classy La Liga star

Frenkie de Jong and Arne Slot (Photo by Angel Martinez, Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly now emerging as possible suitors for the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong ahead of the summer, with a significant offer considered likely.

The Reds are known to still be keen on strengthening in that area of their squad, with CaughtOffside sources revealing Martin Zubimendi remains a target, while Adam Wharton is also appreciated inside Anfield.

Now there’s another name being added to the list as Spanish outlet Fichajes claim that Liverpool want De Jong to come in and give them a new solution in that position, and that they could try a significant offer to make it happen.

The Netherlands international is a classy performer who could be a great addition for a number of top clubs, though it remains to be seen if Barcelona will be prepared to let him go.

Manchester United have also been linked with De Jong on a number of occasions, most recently in another Fichajes report, but so far he’s stayed put at Barca.

Is Frenkie de Jong the right fit for Liverpool?

De Jong is undoubtedly one of the finest midfielders in Europe on his day, but it’s debatable if he’s really the right fit for Arne Slot’s playing style at Liverpool.

The 27-year-old is very much a product of Ajax and their Dutch Total Football style, which has also made him a good fit at the Nou Camp down the years.

However, that’s never really been the Liverpool way, and it remains to be seen if the Premier League in general might prove to be a bit too fast and furious for him.

Zubimendi and Wharton are also both a bit younger, so would be more long-term investments, while LFC might also do well to consider De Jong’s injury record.

The Dutchman has had some trouble staying fit, so it would probably be a bit of a risk trying to build a team around him.

It remains to be seen if Man United will still be linked with De Jong now that his former manager Erik ten Hag is no longer in charge at Old Trafford, though the club could probably still do with strengthening their midfield.