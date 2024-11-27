Leeds forward tipped to return to Elland Road after difficult loan spell

Jack Harrison playing in the Premier League for Everton. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Sky Sports journalist Dan Bardell has backed Jack Harrison to return to Leeds United.

Harrison is once again on loan at Everton this season after spending the 2023/24 campaign at Goodison Park.

Pundit claims 24-year-old isn’t good enough to play for Leeds!

The winger hasn’t played for Leeds United since the end of the 2022/23 season, when the Whites were relegated from the Premier League.

A former England youth international, Harrison is known for his high work rate but has struggled for final-third productivity with the Toffees.

His loan spells so far have yielded just four goals and three assists in 48 appearances across all competitions, while he’s without a direct goal involvement in 13 games this season.

Everton’s financial restrictions could make it difficult for them to pursue a permanent transfer; especially given manager Sean Dyche’s uncertain future at the club.

Jack Harrison backed for Leeds United return

Leeds currently sit top of the Championship table after 17 games and look hellbent on returning to the Premier League.

Bardell believes Harrison could yet return and be a success at Elland Road, but only if Leeds secure promotion out of the Championship.

“The Leeds loan situation is unlike anything I’ve seen before,” Bardell told MOT Leeds News.

“Big players have headed out on loan season upon season, some have come back like Aaronson but it was the nature of their purchase model a few years ago.

“They were never going to be able to hold on to those players or sell them and recoup what they spent.

“Jack Harrison is a Premier League player, he won’t want to play in the Championship but I wouldn’t rule him out of playing for Leeds again.

“If he does end up back at Leeds, he’s a good player and it wouldn’t be a bad thing for the club.“