“He has to decide” – Club chief sends clear message to Liverpool target who can become a “legend”

Joshua Kimmich in action for Bayern Munich (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has been told to decide what to do about his future amid uncertainty over his contract situation at the Allianz Arena.

The Germany international is one of the top midfield players in Europe on his day, and he’s had a fine career at Bayern up to now, though he’s approaching the end of his contract with the Bavarian giants.

As things stand, Kimmich would become a free agent in summer 2025, and that’s led to interest from big clubs such as Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern director Max Eberl has now spoken out on Kimmich’s future, with Fabrizio Romano quoting him in the post below urging the player to make up his mind…

??? Bayern director Eberl on Kimmich: “When Neuer and Müller retire, he should become the face of Bayern”. “Joshua knows that's what we want. He has to decide whether he wants a new challenge or whether he wants to become a legend at Bayern”. pic.twitter.com/KwNZIAkVvV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 27, 2024

Kimmich could be a superb signing for someone like Liverpool, especially on a free transfer, with the Reds known to be in the market for a new signing in the middle of the park.

LFC are ready to try making a move for Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad after previously pursuing him in the summer, but Kimmich could be a fine alternative if that deal doesn’t work out.

Should Joshua Kimmich stay at Bayern Munich or try a new challenge?

At 29 years of age, this might be Kimmich’s last chance to earn a big move elsewhere in Europe, so it’s understandable that he’s taking his time to decide his future.

Clubs like Liverpool or PSG could be good options for him in the final few years of his career, but at the same time he might still be tempted to become a Bayern legend, as Eberl says.

Not everyone gets to become a key player for the club they grew up with, so Kimmich has the chance to go down in the Bayern history books, whereas he’d arguably just be another player at Liverpool or PSG.

We’ll have to wait and see in the weeks and months ahead what Kimmich decides, but there’ll surely be a few other top clubs monitoring this situation as he could be one of the best opportunities on the market next summer.