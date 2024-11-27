“Massive hero of mine” – Jude Bellingham lauds Liverpool legend and hints at talks with Reds last summer

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid speaks to the media before the match against Liverpool. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham has found himself a footballing home at Real Madrid, but ahead of a clash against Liverpool, he’s hinted at talks with the Reds last summer.

The England international has already had to deal with speculation linking Three Lions colleague, Trent Alexander-Arnold, to Los Blancos, though it appears the pair could’ve been club colleagues at Anfield if things worked out differently.

Jude Bellingham’s Liverpool move hint

It was reported earlier in the year that Bellingham was potentially heading for a move to Liverpool, though it never transpired.

In an interview with TNT Sports ahead of the Champions League clash between the Reds and Real Madrid, the youngster appeared to hint that there was some truth to a potential switch from Dortmund to Liverpool.

"It would be nice to have a Steven Gerrard-esque performance tomorrow." Jude Bellingham shuts down any rumours of a move to Liverpool – past or future ? pic.twitter.com/oRkvy8yUAq — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 27, 2024

“It wasn’t as close as people made out in the media,” he said during the interview, a portion of which was posted on X. “I think maybe they led people on a little bit in terms of that.”

The choice of his wording is significant given that Bellingham hasn’t explicitly denied that there was any contact.

The fact remains that it wasn’t a deal that Liverpool could complete and he’ll therefore line up in opposition at Anfield, though Alexander-Arnold is unlikely to play much of a part, if any, given that he’s only just returning from injury.

Bellingham did also take the chance to laud one former Reds great, and even name-checked him regarding his own performance on Wednesday night.

“Steven Gerrard, a massive hero of mine,” he added. “It would be nice to have a Steven Gerrard-esque performance tomorrow.”

Certainly, if Liverpool give him room to play, Bellingham is likely to be marauding around the Anfield pitch like he owns the place.

Whether that will be enough to stop Arne Slot’s juggernaut will only be known at the end of 90 minutes.