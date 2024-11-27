Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid continues to be one of the hottest topic ahead of the big match between Real Madrid and Liverpool tonight.

The two European giants meet in the Champions League, with Arne Slot’s side going into the match with a perfect record in the competition, having won all their games so far..

Real Madrid on the other hand currently sit 21st in the table having won 2 out of their 4 games in the competition so far, losing the other two.

However, the Spanish side has had the better of the Reds over the last several years in the competition, including beating them twice in the final in the Jurgen Klopp era.

The last time these two sides met was in the Round of 16 of the competition back in 2022/23 season, with Madrid beating Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate, including a 5-2 win at Anfield.

Trent has been out injured for Liverpool since the international break and even missed the game against Southampton this past weekend. However, he did return to training ahead of the Madrid game, with Slot hinting at a potential return against the La Liga giants.

Ahead of the game, amid the strong links, his close friend and England teammate Jude Bellingham was asked about the speculation linking Trent with a move to Madrid.

However, Bellingham insisted it would be disrespectful to speak about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool.

When asked whether he could picture himself lining up with Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid next season, Bellingham said (quotes via Liverpool Echo):

“I’ll be playing alongside him next season for England anyway. That will be a guarantee. But he’s a Liverpool player and it would be disrespectful to come to his home today with a big game tomorrow and talk about something that could be misconstrued, so it’s important to take that pressure off him. I want him to do really well normally. Just not tomorrow.”

Liverpool’s contract situation has left fans fuming

Liverpool fans have been left upset with the way the club has handled the contract situation of three of their best players, and perhaps three of the best in their positions in the league.

Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent, all three will see their contract come to an end next summer, with the club yet to offer either of them new deals so far, in what is an extremely strange situation.

Salah, who is responsible for 17 points Liverpool have won this season, including securing all three points vs Southampton this weekend, came out and made his contract situation public, expressing disappointment at the club for not offering him a new deal yet.

The three players are just months away from being allowed to speak and agree pre-contract with other clubs. Losing them would come as a big blow for the club.

