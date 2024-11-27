Time up for Man United ace who hasn’t impressed Amorim as Juve make contact

General view outside Old Trafford as fans make their way towards the stadium prior to the match between Manchester United FC and Leicester City. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim already appears to have made a decision on one Man United player, and it would seem he has no future at the Theatre of Dreams.

It’s believed that the Portuguese has already identified a key target, and it seems he’s broken one of his first promises since taking over at Old Trafford.

Amorim prepared to let Man United flop leave

Time is evidently of the essence for the 39-year-old, notwithstanding the magnitude of the job he has to undertake at Man United, but time is something that Joshua Zirkzee doesn’t have.

The Dutchman joined in the summer with a hope that he would be the answer to United’s goalscoring problems, however, if anything, he’s addd to them.

According to transfermarkt he has just one goal to show for his Premier League exploits with the Red Devils, and that came way back on the opening day of the season against Fulham.

Another goal in the Europa League gives him a paltry total of two in 18 games in all competitions, and it’s therefore no wonder that Amorim looks to have made up his mind on whether to keep Zirkzee or not.

Corriere dello Sport note that Serie A giants, Juventus, have already made contact with United regarding a player that performed diligently under Juve’s manager, Thiago Motta, when both he and the striker were at Bologna.

The outlet go as far as to suggest that Zirkzee is one of the priority targets for Motta, as he seeks to land silverware with the Bianconeri.

Whilst the United board may be keen to accede to a move, they’re unlikely to get anywhere close to the £35.8m they paid for him (per The Guardian, subscription required).

With his confidence shot to pieces a move away will surely be the player’s preference too, and it remains to be seen how quickly both clubs can reach an agreement.