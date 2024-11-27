“They have pain” – Liverpool win comes at a cost as Slot drops double injury blow

Arne Slot pictured during Liverpool's win over Real Madrid. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has admitted he doesn’t yet know the extent of the injuries picked up by Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate during Liverpool’s win over Real Madrid.

The Reds beat the reigning European Champions 2-0 in a memorable night at Anfield on Wednesday.

“Absolute superstar” – Liverpool star proves against Real Madrid he’s the best in one key area!

Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo were enough to see off Los Blancos, who saw a Kylian Mbappe penalty saved by Caoimhin Kelleher — although Mohamed Salah did also miss a penalty for the hosts.

However, Liverpool‘s victory did not come without a cost. Right-back Bradley — himself filling in for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was only fit enough for the bench — was replaced by Joe Gomez in the 87th minute appearing to clutch his hamstring.

Meanwhile, after the match, centre-back Konate was given treatment and slowly limped off the pitch, clearly in pain.

Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid: Arne Slot addresses Bradley, Konate injuries

With Alisson, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, Kostas Tsimikas and Alexander-Arnold already struggled for fitness, Slot can ill afford to lose any more players with a vital home clash against defending Premier League champions Manchester City to come this Sunday.

Unfortunately, Slot was unable to put Liverpool fans at ease with his post-match comments.

“No, not yet,” he replied when asked by reporters if he knew the extent of Bradley and Konate’s injuries (via Liverpool Echo).

Slot continued: “I know where they have pain but it is difficult to judge so soon after the game. We missed Trent today, Jota today, Alisson today, Kostas we missed. This happens during the season. We want them all available. If not, someone else has to step up.”

Wednesday’s win means Liverpool remain top of the Champions League table with maximum points from five games, while they also have an eight-point gap at the top of the Premier League.