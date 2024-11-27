Meeting planned: Liverpool & Euro giants’ directors set for important transfer talks

Florentino Perez and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo by David Ramos, Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Real Madrid have reportedly got a meeting planned to discuss the transfer situation of England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool host Real Madrid in the Champions League this evening and it promises to be an intriguing game between two of Europe’s top teams.

However, there’s also a big story lingering about Alexander-Arnold and his situation with these two clubs, as the 26-year-old is approaching the end of his Reds contract and has interest from the Bernabeu.

Marca now report that Liverpool directors will talk with their Real Madrid counterparts about precisely how strong Madrid’s interest in Alexander-Arnold is.

The England international is sure to be a top target for big clubs like Real as he approaches becoming a free agent, as he’s undoubtedly been one of the best players in the world in his position for many years now.

Trent Alexander Arnold transfer saga rumbles on

Liverpool fans will be desperate for this situation to be resolved soon as soon as possible, with Alexander-Arnold looking like someone who’d be close to impossible to replace.

With his superb passing ability and creativity from right-back, Alexander-Arnold has qualities that few other full-backs in the game can offer, and he’d surely cost an astronomical transfer fee if he weren’t so close to the end of his contract.

On top of that, LFC also have major worries over Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, who are both also heading towards the ends of their contracts.

Arne Slot has done a great job since replacing Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager, but while things are going well on the pitch, this off-the-pitch saga is clearly an issue.

If Liverpool don’t sort this out soon, they could lose three world class players for nothing, and would face a monumental task of replacing them next season.