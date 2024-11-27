Man United’s interest in £60m-rated international could see January loan after unexpected turn of events

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion’s out of favour striker, Evan Ferguson, could potentially move to Man United on loan in January after an unexpected turn of events.

The 20-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Fabian Hurzeler, due in no small part to his injury problems and the form of his colleagues.

Evan Ferguson could leave Brighton on loan in January

Chelsea were recently reported to be holding an interest in the striker, with Arsenal having considered a summer bid for him too.

The Daily Star reported back in August that the Red Devils were considering a bid to fend off the Blues interest, though nothing ended up happening during the summer transfer window.

All that could be about to change in January after The Telegraph (subscription required) noted that Brighton are willing to allow their £60m-rated hit man to move on loan.

The outlet credit the likes of Newcastle United, West Ham United, Leicester City and Fulham with an interest in taking the player, no doubt in the hope that he can recapture the form that he showed pre-injury.

Given that Ferguson is understood to have signed a six-year deal with the Seagulls in late 2023, and which transfermarkt note doesn’t expire until June 2029, the likelihood of Brighton allowing him to leave permanently at this point is minimal.

Of course anything is possible in football, and depending where he ends up after the January window, if he does rediscover his touch it will be interesting to see if any interested parties are willing to test the waters with a potential bid.

Currently behind Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter in the pecking order at Brighton, it’s clear that Ferguson needs minutes, so a loan deal may actually be the best thing for all parties.