Man United rival Chelsea & Liverpool for transfer of PL star as Ruben Amorim identifies urgent priority

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by
Enzo Maresca and Ruben of Chelsea and Man United
Enzo Maresca and Ruben of Chelsea and Man United (Photo by George Wood, Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly making a new left-back a priority in the transfer market, with Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri one of their three main targets.

According to the Daily Briefing, the Red Devils are keen to make a change in that position, with new manager Ruben Amorim keen on Ait-Nouri as an upgrade on Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, while Ben Chilwell and Alvaro Carreras are also options being considered.

“I wanna hurt myself” – HUGE claim after Man City’s latest setback!

Ait-Nouri is also on Chelsea’s radar as an option at left-back amid doubts over Chilwell, who has fallen out of favour under new Blues boss Enzo Maresca, and who could be allowed to leave.

The Algeria international has also recently been linked as a target for Liverpool by Football Insider, so it could be that we’ll see a big battle for his signature in the near future.

Wolves don’t want to sell Ait-Nouri, according to the Daily Briefing, but one imagines they might struggle to hold on to this top talent if big clubs really step up their interest.

Rayan Ait-Nouri in action for Wolves
Rayan Ait-Nouri in action for Wolves (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Where should Rayan Ait-Nouri go if he leaves Wolves?

It seems Ait-Nouri will have some tempting options if he is to leave Molineux, but what would be the best move for him and his career?

Man Utd would surely be able to give the 23-year-old a key role straight away, with Amorim likely to build around wing-backs as he implements his philosophy at Old Trafford.

These current full-backs don’t seem ideal for the way Amorim likes to play, and Ait-Nouri could therefore be an important part of rebuilding this team.

More Stories / Latest News
Ruben Amorim and Lisandro Martinez
Ruben Amorim confirms mixed injury news for Manchester United ahead of Europa League clash
Mykhailo Mudryk celebrates with his Chelsea teammates
“I hear…” – Source says Chelsea keen to sell 23-year-old, clubs will aim to pay around £30m
Pep Guardiola during Man City vs Feyenoord and at a press conference
“Very serious issue” – Pep Guardiola releases statement following self-harm claim after Man City vs Feyenoord

Chelsea, meanwhile, perhaps have less of an obvious need for a new left-back as they have Marc Cucurella and Renato Veiga performing well there this term.

Liverpool also have Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas as two decent options, but perhaps Ait-Nouri could represent an upgrade for the long-term, especially as Robertson is not getting any younger.

More Stories Enzo Maresca Rayan Ait-Nouri Ruben Amorim

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.