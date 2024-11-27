Marcus Rashford and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Gareth Copley, Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has made it clear that he doesn’t want Marcus Rashford or Rasmus Hojlund to leave the club in upcoming transfer windows.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that despite the poor form of Rashford and Hojlund up front at the moment, Amorim is keen to keep them at Old Trafford.

Paris Saint-Germain are long-term admirers of Rashford and are understood to be keen on the England international again at the moment due to the patchy form of Luis Enrique’s side.

The Ligue 1 giants lost star forward Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer, and they could surely do with a big-name attacker signing like Rashford for that left-hand forward role.

Still, it seems United will not be entertaining offers for Rashford any time soon, while young Danish star Hojlund will also get the chance to keep on developing and improving.

Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund retain Ruben Amorim’s trust, but what about Joshua Zirkzee?

Joshua Zirkzee might be a different story, however, with the Dutchman making a worryingly poor start to life at Old Trafford.

Despite impressing a great deal during his time at Bologna, Zirkzee hasn’t looked like the right level for MUFC, and it seems he could already be on his way out of the club and heading back to Italy.

Amorim may be happy to keep Rashford and Hojlund around, but there’s no doubt that the attack is a concern for the Red Devils at the moment, so bringing in an upgrade on Zirkzee could be important business for the club this January.

United made a few other questionable signings this summer, with Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt and Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte also not making the most convincing start to life in England.