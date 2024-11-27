15 G/A in 13 games – Arsenal monitoring €45m-rated forward ahead of potential transfer

Mateo Retegui and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Daniela Porcelli, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer move for Atalanta’s in-form Italian striker Mateo Retegui, whose value has risen to around €45million.

That’s according to a report from Calciomercato, who state that the Gunners have been keeping an eye on Retegui as he’s continued to shine in Serie A and the Champions League this season.

The 25-year-old has an impressive record of 12 goals and three assists in 13 games so far this season, making him the joint-third highest scorer in Europe’s big five leagues.

Arsenal could do with strengthening up front at the moment, with Alexander Isak emerging as a target for them, but Retegui could perhaps be a lot cheaper.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Arsenal might try paying around £80m to Newcastle for Isak, but Calciomercato’s report states that Retegui’s value is more like €45m.

Is Mateo Retegui really good enough for Arsenal?

Some Gooners might be a little sceptical about Retegui, however, as he’s possibly just going through a bit of a purple patch, rather than showing that he’s the real deal.

The Italy international was at Genoa last season and only scored seven goals in 29 Serie A games, and before that he was playing in Argentina.

It could make sense for Arsenal to keep an eye on Retegui’s progress, but for now he surely shouldn’t be their top target, as it’s just too soon to know for sure if he’s going to be able to maintain this level he’s currently showing.

By contrast, someone like Isak has already been doing the business in front of goal for years now, having also proven himself in the Premier League with some dazzling displays at St James’ Park.

Retegui is clearly a talented forward, but we’ve seen flashes of form from players before, and they don’t always last, so AFC need to be a little more sophisticated with their recruitment than simply going in for a flavour-of-the-month player.