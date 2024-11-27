Man United add another name to list of transfer targets following summer Liverpool interest

Milos Kerkez in action for Bournemouth against Brighton
Milos Kerkez in action for Bournemouth against Brighton (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly making Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez another of their targets in that position, in what is becoming an increasingly long list.

The Red Devils could really do with strengthening in that area of their squad after problems with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia staying fit, and Kerkez looks like another decent option to consider.

As reported by the Daily Briefing, Man United also like Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri, Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell, and Benfica ace Alvaro Carreras, though a further update from Florian Plettenberg also mentions Kerkez.

See below for details as the Sky Germany journalist also says Liverpool are emerging as suitors for the talented young Hungary international…

Kerkez has impressed at Bournemouth and it’s not too surprising that there is once again talk of him possibly making the move to a bigger club.

Milos Kerkez was the subject of interest from Liverpool in the summer

CaughtOffside were previously told that LFC asked about Kerkez during talks with Bournemouth in the summer when it looked like Giorgi Mamardashvili could join the Cherries on loan.

However, the Georgian goalkeeper ended up staying at Valencia for one more year ahead of joining Liverpool, and so things never progressed from there.

Kerkez could still be a decent option for Liverpool, though, with Arne Slot perhaps aware that Andrew Robertson no longer looks at his best.

The Scotland international isn’t getting any younger, and Kerkez could be an ideal long-term replacement.

Milos Kerkez in action for Bournemouth
Milos Kerkez in action for Bournemouth (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Still, United will no doubt want to ensure they’re in the race as well, with new manager Ruben Amorim no doubt likely to be keen to be able to make changes to this struggling squad he’s inherited from his predecessor Erik ten Hag.

Liverpool might be the more tempting option at the moment, however, given the tremendous impact Slot has made since replacing Jurgen Klopp.

