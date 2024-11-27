“He hasn’t been disrespectful” – Rio Ferdinand defends Mohamed Salah and fires warning to Liverpool

Mohamed Salah and Rio Ferdinand (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images, TNT Sports)

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has commented on the Mohamed Salah transfer situation with a warning to Liverpool about how they could struggle to replace their star forward.

Salah is making headlines at the moment for both good and bad reasons, with the Egypt international displaying some world class form for Liverpool on the pitch, while there’s also the issue of his contract away from it.

Real Madrid star drops HUGE Trent Alexander-Arnold hint!

The Reds are facing the daunting prospect of losing Salah on a free transfer at the end of this season as he’s just a few months away now from being out of contract at Anfield.

Worryingly for Liverpool, Salah doesn’t seem too happy with the situation as he spoke publicly after the Southampton game at the weekend to express his disappointment that he still hasn’t been made a contract proposal.

Ferdinand doesn’t believe the 32-year-old has been disrespectful in any way, and praised him for just stating facts and putting pressure on Liverpool…

“He hasn’t said anything disrespectful, he’s just given cold facts.” @rioferdy5 and Martin Keown 'can't believe' that Liverpool are yet to open negotiations with Mo Salah over a new deal ? ? @ReshminTV pic.twitter.com/yfdWEtZ84d — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2024

Ferdinand admitted, though, that he’s surprised that LFC still haven’t resolved this situation, as he warned the Merseyside giants that they could surely struggle to find anyone else out there who delivers as consistently as Salah.

Liverpool continuing Mohamed Salah contract talks

Despite what Salah has said publicly, the situation is not necessarily as alarming as it sounds, as far as CaughtOffside understands.

Discussions remain ongoing between the club and the player’s representatives, so it may just be that an offer hasn’t been made yet because it’s not yet at the stage where they’ve put together something they think would be accepted.

Still, Liverpool don’t have long left to sort out Salah’s future, and they’re playing a bit of a dangerous game if they allow this to drag on until January, when the former Chelsea and Roma man would technically be free to start negotiating a move for next season with non-English clubs.