Mohamed Salah warming up prior to Liverpool vs Real Madrid. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

It took just three minutes for Liverpool to come within inches of opening the scoring against Real Madrid and, predictably, Mohamed Salah was at the centre of the action.

In a clash of European titans — with 21 Champions League titles between the two clubs combined — there was an expectant mood around Anfield prior to kick-off.

Liverpool have not fared well against Los Blancos in recent times, however, with the Reds losing seven and drawing one of their last eight meetings, including two Champions League finals.

But given the contrasting starts to their two seasons, Liverpool were undoubtedly pre-match favourites on home soil.

Mohamed Salah leaves Kylian Mbappe red-faced

Real Madrid were tasked with some last-ditch defending after just three minutes, with Darwin Nunez getting in on goal.

The Uruguayan’s shot was saved by Thibaut Courtois but the ball was still heading toward goal until 21-year-old centre-back Raul Asencio slid in for the goalline clearance.

Take a look at the shot here courtesy of TNT Sports:

An incredible save but an even better goalline clearance to deny Liverpool early on

Naturally, it was Mohamed Salah who started the counter-attack, stealing the ball off fellow attacking icon Kylian Mbappe and firing the ball forward to his strike partner.

“What a move!” declared Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson. “Salah nicked the ball off Mbappe.

“It was a great save from Nunez and then it was a brilliant clearance.”

Liverpool will hope Nunez can find his shooting boots after missing another close-range chance as they look to beat Real Madrid for the first time since March 2009.

The early signs are good and in a match branded by some as Salah vs Mbappe, it’s the former who has the edge so far.