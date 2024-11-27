Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up transfer moves for two Bournemouth players – Antoine Semenyo, and also their former academy player Marcus Tavernier.

The Magpies notably let Tavernier go eleven years ago, with the 25-year-old going on to work his way back to the top level after a spell at Middlesbrough, and now at Bournemouth.

According to TBR Football, Newcastle are now looking at bringing Tavernier back to St James’ Park, while Semenyo’s impressive form for the Cherries has also attracted interest from Eddie Howe’s side.

Semenyo’s impressive form has also seen him linked with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham in recent times, but Newcastle could also be a tempting project for the Ghana international, and Howe could do with adding some depth to his attack.

Antoine Semenyo and Marcus Tavernier to Newcastle in double swoop?

Newcastle fans will no doubt hope to see their club strengthen with some proven Premier League players after they had a pretty quiet summer amid Financial Fair Play concerns.

With Everton and Nottingham Forest both being docked points last season, clubs will be extra careful about their spending as they won’t want to end up facing the same punishments.

Still, Newcastle now seem ready to go back into the market and show some ambition with an exciting potential double raid on this impressive Bournemouth side.

NUFC managed to avoid selling star players during the summer, despite speculation at various points about the likes of Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, and Anthony Gordon.

It may be that Newcastle will still have to trim their squad down a bit if they sign the likes of Semenyo and Tavernier, but for now it looks like they’re in a better position to avoid having to cash in on some of their most important star names.