Niclas Fullkrug celebrates with West Ham (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United only signed Niclas Fullkrug this summer, but it seems his future at the London Stadium is already in some doubt ahead of January.

The Germany international has proven disappointing since joining the Hammers, despite looking like an exciting attacking option during his time at previous club Borussia Dortmund.

It now seems Fullkrug could make a speedy exit from West Ham as Turkish outlet Gundem have linked him with Galatasaray ahead of the winter window.

Fullkrug might be better off trying a new challenge away from English football, which has so often proven a bit too much for even some of the very finest players in world football.

So often we’ve seen players shining abroad, but then struggling to adapt to the physical demands and fast pace of the Premier League, so Fullkrug might do well to try reviving his career with a club like Galatasaray.

Niclas Fullkrug exit rumours come amid Jose Mourinho links

West Ham could also be making other changes soon as a piece on Football Insider looks at the prospect of struggling manager Julen Lopetegui potentially being replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Lopetegui has not lived up to expectations at West Ham so far, so it could be worth the east Londoners thinking about making a change soon, with Mourinho still one of the top coaches in the game who guarantees results.

The experienced Portuguese tactician is currently at Fenerbahce, but one imagines he’d relish the chance to come back to the Premier League.

If he does, he’ll surely want to make some changes to the WHUFC squad, so perhaps Fullkrug won’t be in his plans after such an underwhelming start since his move from Dortmund.