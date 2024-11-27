West Ham summer signing could already be finished at the club amid new manager links

West Ham FC
Posted by
Niclas Fullkrug celebrates with West Ham
Niclas Fullkrug celebrates with West Ham (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United only signed Niclas Fullkrug this summer, but it seems his future at the London Stadium is already in some doubt ahead of January.

The Germany international has proven disappointing since joining the Hammers, despite looking like an exciting attacking option during his time at previous club Borussia Dortmund.

Pep Guardiola makes ALARMING comments after Man City 3-3 Feyenoord shock!

It now seems Fullkrug could make a speedy exit from West Ham as Turkish outlet Gundem have linked him with Galatasaray ahead of the winter window.

Fullkrug might be better off trying a new challenge away from English football, which has so often proven a bit too much for even some of the very finest players in world football.

So often we’ve seen players shining abroad, but then struggling to adapt to the physical demands and fast pace of the Premier League, so Fullkrug might do well to try reviving his career with a club like Galatasaray.

Niclas Fullkrug in action for West Ham
Niclas Fullkrug in action for West Ham (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Niclas Fullkrug exit rumours come amid Jose Mourinho links

West Ham could also be making other changes soon as a piece on Football Insider looks at the prospect of struggling manager Julen Lopetegui potentially being replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Lopetegui has not lived up to expectations at West Ham so far, so it could be worth the east Londoners thinking about making a change soon, with Mourinho still one of the top coaches in the game who guarantees results.

More Stories / Latest News
Ruben Amorim and Lisandro Martinez
Ruben Amorim confirms mixed injury news for Manchester United ahead of Europa League clash
Mykhailo Mudryk celebrates with his Chelsea teammates
“I hear…” – Source says Chelsea keen to sell 23-year-old, clubs will aim to pay around £30m
Pep Guardiola during Man City vs Feyenoord and at a press conference
“Very serious issue” – Pep Guardiola releases statement following self-harm claim after Man City vs Feyenoord

The experienced Portuguese tactician is currently at Fenerbahce, but one imagines he’d relish the chance to come back to the Premier League.

If he does, he’ll surely want to make some changes to the WHUFC squad, so perhaps Fullkrug won’t be in his plans after such an underwhelming start since his move from Dortmund.

More Stories Jose Mourinho Julen Lopetegui Niclas Fullkrug

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. I can’t see Sullivan changing the manager mainly because it would involve having to pay JL compensation and he believes that we have turned a corner and things will improve I really don’t think that we are on track after beating Newcastle who on Monday night were no where near being at their best in fact they were so off the pace it made us look good the true test will be when we play Arsenal at their best weekend if we can get a win or a credible draw then maybe things are on the up but if Arsenal trash us then we will have to accept that JL is not the man to take us up a level never mind getting back to where we was before he came in god knows that was bad enough under JL we have gone backwards

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.