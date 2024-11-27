New name on Man United transfer target list following “unique” praise from Liverpool star

Omar Marmoush and Ruben Amorim
Omar Marmoush and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly added Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush to their list of transfer targets up front.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their attack, with growing doubts over Joshua Zirkzee after a really poor start to life at Old Trafford, though it seems Ruben Amorim wants to keep both Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund.

Ruben Amorim BREAKS early Man United promise

Man Utd are looking at Marmoush after his superb form in the Bundesliga this season, while Sky Germany also name some others such as Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface as also being on the club’s list.

Marmoush has also previously been linked with Liverpool, as per Florian Plettenberg’s post on X below…

Marmoush’s goal-scoring exploits in Germany and links with Liverpool have previously led Mohamed Salah to talk about his fellow Egypt international.

It’s fair to say Salah is a fan of the 25-year-old, though he also called on people not to compare them with each other.

Discussing Marmoush in an interview with WinWin, Salah said: “Omar Marmoush, incredibly talented and currently a key player for his club and the national team.

“But I hope he can stay away from comparisons because they will keep putting him under constant pressure.

“I just want him to avoid the idea of comparisons. People need to stop comparing him to me, saying he’s ‘the new Salah’ and that he’ll do what I did or even better, this doesn’t help him; it only puts him under constant pressure.

“You can’t compare him to a player who has achieved so much over the years while he’s just starting out. Let him live his own experience and enjoy it. He’s doing something different, in his own unique way.”

Should Omar Marmoush join Man United or Liverpool?

Omar Marmoush in action for Eintracht Frankfurt
Omar Marmoush in action for Eintracht Frankfurt (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Both United and Liverpool could do with strengthening up front, but which team would be the better fit for Marmoush himself?

Marmoush would probably be more likely to be guaranteed a regular starting spot at United due to the lack of competition in Amorim’s squad at the moment, but it’s also a risk after so many players have joined the Red Devils in recent years and gone backwards.

Liverpool, by contrast, are continuing to fly high under Arne Slot, and though there’s competition from the likes of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Cody Gakpo, it could be a good team for Marmoush to move to next in order to further his career and win major trophies.

  1. If we are serious about Marmoush then we need to get the deal done so were not tied up in arguing with the likes of United

    Do it NOW

