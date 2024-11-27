“I wanna hurt myself” – Pep Guardiola makes alarming comments after Man City’s latest collapse

Pep Guardiola during and after Man City's game against Feyenoord (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images, TNT Sports)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola appeared with scratches on his face after his team threw away a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Feyenoord in the Champions League last night.

Guardiola was asked about this in his post-match press conference, and joked that he wanted to hurt himself as he explained that he cut himself on his nose with his fingernail.

Watch below for this slightly bizarre exchange between Guardiola and a reporter after the Feyenoord game, with the Spanish tactician saying he wanted to hurt himself before abruptly walking out…

Pep Guardiola has reacted to the cuts and scratches on his face following Man City's draw with Feyenoord ? pic.twitter.com/gMN8ZvXFup — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2024

Guardiola’s side are on an awful run at the moment, having lost five games in a row before last night’s surprise collapse from what looked like a comfortable 3-0 lead.

This is extremely unlike Man City in the Pep era, and it’s clear that the pressure is starting to get to the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager.

Still, we’re not sure we expected to see Guardiola self-harming like this!

What next for Pep Guardiola as Manchester City crisis continues?

Guardiola recently signed a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, so it’s clear he’s committed to the project, even if this is clearly a very difficult period for the team.

Could the unthinkable actually happen and Guardiola be sacked by City soon? It’s hard to imagine that being realistic at this stage, but things certainly can’t go on like this for too much longer.

City’s next game is away to Liverpool in the Premier League this Sunday, which is hardly the fixture Guardiola and co. will have wanted at this moment in time.

Arne Slot’s Reds are in superb form right now and will be the clear favourites for this weekend’s clash, though after that there could be a bit of respite for City as they have some easier-looking fixtures in the form of Nottingham Forest at home and then Crystal Palace away, though immediately after that they have Juventus in the Champions League and the Manchester Derby to look forward to.