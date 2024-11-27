“Very serious issue” – Pep Guardiola releases statement following self-harm claim after Man City vs Feyenoord

Manchester City
Pep Guardiola during Man City vs Feyenoord and at a press conference
Pep Guardiola during Man City vs Feyenoord and at a press conference (Photo by Carl Recine, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has released a statement to explain himself after making a slightly light-hearted comment about the issue of self-harm after last night’s game against Feyenoord.

Man City are on an absolutely awful run of form at the moment, with Guardiola’s side following up their run of five consecutive defeats with a spectacular collapse from 3-0 up against Feyenoord in the Champions League last night.

Following the 3-3 draw at the Etihad Stadium, City boss Guardiola appeared in his post-match press conference with scratch marks on his face, and he joked about wanting to hurt himself when quizzed about what had happened to him.

See below as Guardiola has now posted on X to address the very serious issue of self-harm, which he says he did not intend to make light of in any way…

Guardiola clearly had a difficult time as City suffered another poor result, but of course that cannot excuse making jokes about people suffering because of poor mental health.

As the Spanish tactician notes, please contact the Samaritans if you are in need of help yourself.

Can Pep Guardiola turn things around for Manchester City?

Pep Guardiola during Man City's 3-3 draw with Feyenoord
Pep Guardiola during Man City’s 3-3 draw with Feyenoord (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

City have another difficult game coming up this weekend as they take on in-form Liverpool away from home, so it perhaps looks likely that their winless run is going to extend to seven games.

Still, we also know that Guardiola is one of the very best managers in football history, so it would be foolish to write him off, even after such a spectacular collapse in form.

MCFC have struggled badly without the injured Rodri, while there have also been some other notable absentees throughout the season, such as Kevin De Bruyne and Mateo Kovacic.

City could surely still turn things around with a bit more luck with injuries, or some smart signings in the upcoming January transfer window.

