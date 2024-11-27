Ruben Amorim and Lisandro Martinez (Photo by Alex Livesey, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has provided an injury update ahead of the club’s Europa League game against Bodo/Glimt tomorrow evening.

Amorim will be taking charge of just his second Man Utd game since taking over from Erik ten Hag, and he could really do with a win after having to settle for a draw against Ipswich Town at the weekend.

The Red Devils have had a poor start to the season, though things were looking up a bit when Ruud van Nistelrooy briefly took over as interim manager.

Still, Amorim has been chosen as the long-term option for United, and he’ll now have to make the most of this challenging situation, in which he’s inherited a squad struggling for both fitness and form.

See below as it’s confirmed that Leny Yoro is still not back, while Harry Maguire is also out for tomorrow night, though Lisandro Martinez is at least back in contention…

Ruben Amorim confirms Lisandro Martinez is back to face Bodo/Glimt, but Harry Maguire is not. United still taking time before Leny Yoro is available #mufc #UEL — Rich Fay (@RichFay) November 27, 2024

Amorim could really do with having Yoro back as the young Frenchman looked a particularly exciting signing for MUFC in the summer when he made the move from Lille.

The 19-year-old is widely regarded as one of the top defensive prospects in world football, and he could have a hugely positive impact at Old Trafford once he returns.

Can Ruben Amorim turn the season around for Manchester United?

Still, Martinez coming back is good news, and it perhaps sounds like Yoro’s return isn’t too far away now, so there are some positives for Amorim.

The Portuguese tactician did a really impressive job at his former club Sporting Lisbon, and one imagines he could end up having a great managerial career.

Still, the United job is a huge challenge after a decade of decline since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, with several top coaches and players all struggling to reach their highest standards there.

Amorim will be looking to buck that trend, but he will surely need to have all his players fit and firing first, while it might also take a few transfer windows for him to put together the kind of squad he really wants.