Ruben Amorim has already broken his first promise at Man United

Ruben Amorim reacts following the match against Ipswich. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has not long left previous club, Sporting, but appears to have already broken one of the promises that he made to his now former employers.

The Portuguese has already set his standards at United and made it clear that the performance against Ipswich Town wasn’t good enough.

Ruben Amorim has broken a promise already at Man United

It’s clear that there will be some changes to his squad over time, particularly if he wants them to fit into his preferred 3-4-3 system.

Any United supporters expecting things to change overnight will have to take a rain check as rebuilding to such an extent is going to take time.

Were he to do something he apparently suggested would be off the table and raid his former club, Sporting, that process could be quicker given that he knows the skill sets of the players he has previously worked with.

No sooner has he got his feet under the table at Old Trafford than he has appeared to go back on a promise to stay away from Sporting players.

According to the Daily Mail (subscription required), Amorim despatched scouts to Portugal to watch Geovany Quenda, Viktor Gyokeres and Pedro Goncalves in their Champions League match against Arsenal.

The reports that the 39-year-old receives back aren’t likely to be complimentary as Sporting were downed 5-1 at home, the Gunners inflicting their opponents first home defeat in over a year.

Whether removal of the ‘Amorim effect’ has had an immediate effect at Sporting is a moot point at this stage, but the difference between the performance against Arsenal and the one against Man City was like chalk and cheese.

Time will tell if Amorim decides to target all three players or not. Whether Man United are willing to pay top dollar to land them and whether Sporting would be willing to sell will be known in due course.