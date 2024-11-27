Unbeaten ex-Man United manager new favourite for Leicester role

Ruud van Nistelrooy, whilst interim Head Coach of Manchester United, reacts prior to the match against Leicester. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

After remaining unbeaten as Man United’s caretaker manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy is the new favourite to take over from Steve Cooper at Leicester City.

As BBC Sport note, when the Dutchman was installed in the wake of Erik ten Hag’s sacking and before the appointment of Ruben Amorim, he managed an impressive three wins and one draw.

Ruud van Nistelrooy favourite for the Leicester job

It’s no wonder then that van Nistelrooy was reported to be devastated at Amorim’s decision not to retain him as part of his backroom staff at Old Trafford.

Early reports had suggested that the Dutchman might be eyeing the Crystal Palace job, given the Eagles terrible start to their 2024/25 campaign under Oliver Glasner.

Palace, after ending their 2023/24 season impressively, have won just one of their 12 Premier League games to date, and currently find themselves second from bottom of the table.

It would seem fairly obvious that Eagles chairman, Steve Parish, will need to make a decision sooner rather than later, though any notion that van Nistelrooy will be moving to South London to replace him could now be off the table.

That’s because, according to Football Insider, he’s now the favourite to replace Steve Cooper who was recently sacked by Leicester City.

The outlet note that van Nistelrooy has moved ahead of Graham Potter and David Moyes in the running for the post, and it’s imperative that the Foxes get someone in quickly given the run of games that they have upcoming.

Leicester face Brentford on Saturday before a home game against West Ham and then games against Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers before a Boxing Day clash against runaway Premier League leaders, Liverpool.