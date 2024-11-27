(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has backed the club to beat Manchester United to the signing of Angel Gomes.

The North London side is reportedly targeting Gomes to bolster their midfield options, with his current contract at French side Lille set to expire next summer.

Angel Gomes: England’s rising midfield talent in high demand

Gomes, a product of Manchester United’s renowned academy, has attracted attention due to his consistent performances and versatility in midfield.

The 24-year-old made history as the first Premier League player born in the 2000s to appear in a league match when he debuted under José Mourinho in 2017.

Despite early promise, Gomes struggled to break into United’s first team, leading to his move to Lille in 2020, where he has blossomed into a key player and earned an England call-up.

With the midfielder’s contract approaching its end, Tottenham are exploring the possibility of securing him on a cut-price deal or even agreeing to a pre-contract arrangement in January ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

Tottenham backed to beat Manchester United to Angel Gomes signing

While Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Gomes, King believes Spurs can beat them in this transfer race.

Speaking to Tottenham News, he highlighted that the club’s ambition and potential could appeal to the player.

“Why can’t Spurs sign Gomes ahead of United? I’d imagine that United will be looking at players from Portugal after the arrival of Ruben Amorim. Therefore, I think if Tottenham are interested in Gomes, they should look to bring him in.”

But King pointed out that finishing in a competitive European position would be crucial for Spurs to lure Gomes. He added:

“However, they have got to finish in a position which will interest the player. Gomes will want to be playing in Europe next season, and there is no reason why Spurs shouldn’t be able to provide that. Tottenham are a big club, they’re certainly a bigger club than Lille.”

At Lille, Gomes has evolved into a versatile and well-rounded midfielder, capable of operating in various roles. This versatility has made him a valuable asset for the French side and has also increased his market value. With over 100 appearances for Lille and a string of solid performances, the midfielder is well-positioned for a return to the Premier League.

With just over 170 senior appearances across Lille, Boavista FC, and Manchester United, the young midfielder has made 40 goal contributions (15 goals and 25 assists). And across all competitions and all levels (including youth level), he has racked up an incredible 44 goals and assisted another 42 in 237 games.

His performances of late has earned him an England call-up, with Gomes featuring prominently under interim manager Lee Carsley. Under Thomas Tuchel, he remained an unused substitute during their win against Greece while came on as a substitute against Ireland.