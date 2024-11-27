Tottenham refuse to rule out deal for attacker with 160 G/A in 213 games

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham have not ruled out the possibility of signing Timo Werner on a permanent basis, according to the latest report from GiveMeSport.

Werner, who joined Spurs on loan from RB Leipzig in January 2024, initially impressed enough to earn an extended loan for the current season. The deal includes a buy option valued at approximately £8.5 million, a figure that makes him an affordable addition should Spurs decide to retain him.

This season, Werner has primarily served as a squad player under manager Ange Postecoglou. He has made 14 appearances across all competitions, but has only registered one goal and two assists.

His latest assist came against Manchester City, as he showed a rare moment of brilliance, beating Kyle Walker with his pace before putting the ball across for Brennan Johnson, who tapped it in for Tottenham’s fourth goal in their emphatic win over the reigning Premier League champions.

Tottenham having a change of heart regarding Timo Werner

Earlier reports suggested that Spurs were considering terminating Werner’s loan deal in January due to underwhelming performances. However, the latest update indicates a shift in strategy, with Postecoglou reportedly deciding against an early termination.

According to GiveMeSport, the club is keeping its options open regarding a permanent deal, although no final decision will be made until later in the season. Postecoglou and the club’s decision-makers are taking a measured approach, evaluating Werner’s performances and overall impact before committing to a long-term agreement.

While Werner’s ‘atrocious‘ performances have drawn criticism at times—most notably for missed opportunities, such as a couple of one-on-one chances against Manchester United earlier in the season—his experience and versatility could make him a valuable squad player for Spurs.

While he has relatively struggled in the Premier League, he has shown that he has the quality with his incredible numbers with RB Leipzig, for whom he has scored 113 goals and assisted another 47 (160 goals & assists) in 213 games.

At a reported price of £8.5 million, Werner represents a relatively low-risk investment for Spurs. If he can provide depth and occasional moments of quality, as seen against Manchester City, he may still prove to be a worthwhile addition.

For now, Werner’s future at Tottenham remains undecided. His ability to take opportunities in the remainder of the season will likely determine whether Spurs make his loan move permanent.