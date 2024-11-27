Record-breaking Tottenham ace being courted by Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool looks on during training. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have long been linked with a move for Liverpool ace, Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, they could be turning their attentions elsewhere.

Jude Bellingham has courted controversy by suggesting that he’ll be playing alongside the right-back next season, and the Reds are apparently trying everything to convince Trent to stay at the club of his life.

Real Madrid’s focus may move away from Trent Alexander-Arnold

With the 26-year-old’s contract with Liverpool expiring next summer, he could join Los Blancos for free, which is clearly an attractive proposition.

However, as Sport are reporting, it’s actually Tottenham Hotspur’s record-breaking Pedro Porro that Real actually want.

Tottenham refuse to rule out deal for 28-year-old – READ MORE!

The outlet note his 19 goal or assist contributions since joining the Premier League outfit is more than Trent and any other English top-flight right back in the same time frame.

Most goals and assists by defenders in the Premier League since Pedro Porro made his debut in the competition: ? 19 – Pedro Porro

? 17 – Trent Alexander-Arnold

? 14 – Kieran Trippier

? 14 – Ben White What a signing he has been. ? pic.twitter.com/WSN6xKZakD — Squawka (@Squawka) November 23, 2024

All of the posturing from Trent and his representatives may therefore come to nothing were the North Londoners will to part with Porro.

If it comes down to a matter of cost of course, then the courting of Alexander-Arnold makes sense, given that Spurs will be wanting a pretty penny for Porro if they accepted any bid from Real Madrid.

At this stage it isn’t clear if the 25-year-old Spaniard is seeking a return to his homeland, though the cachet of playing for one of, if not the greatest team in the world will surely have some sort of emotional pull for the player.

There’s also no indication that Ange Postecoglou would be willing to allow Porro to leave for pastures new, and if Daniel Levy was to back his manager, that would be a huge stumbling block for Real Madrid to get over.

With the move for Trent seemingly much easier to conclude, it would see the pendulum swing back in that particular direction.