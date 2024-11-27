Contract offer ready: Man United have serious interest in transfer of “unbelievable player”

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action for Napoli against Roma (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly have a serious interest in the potential transfer of Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has previously been described as an “unbelievable player” by former Red Devils star Louis Saha.

Kvaratskhelia has shone during his time in Serie A, and it’s clear he has the natural ability to enjoy a great career at the highest level, so it would certainly be exciting to see him in the Premier League at some point.

According to Sport Mediaset, Man Utd are among the Georgia international’s main suitors, though the report also mentions Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

The report states that United could be ready to offer Kvaratskhelia a five-year contract worth around €8m a year, with the 23-year-old yet to reach an agreement over a new deal with Napoli.

This could put United in a strong position, as Napoli won’t want this saga to drag on for too long, or they’ll risk losing their star player for below market value.

Is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia what Manchester United need?

Ruben Amorim has inherited a struggling United side after recently taking over from Erik ten Hag, and he’ll surely be looking to make changes in almost every position.

Kvaratskhelia could undoubtedly have a positive impact in this MUFC team, with the Georgian perhaps ideal to take the place of the under-performing Marcus Rashford in the front three.

Elsewhere, Antony has flopped at Old Trafford and surely doesn’t have a future with the club, while Alejandro Garnacho has also gone a little off the boil recently.

Even if United also probably need to strengthen in defence and midfield, there is clearly a need for a top quality attacking player like Kvaratskhelia to come in as well.

When Kvaratskhelia was linked with Liverpool in the summer, Liverpool.com quoted Saha as praising the player’s qualities.

“Kvaratskhelia fits the bill perfectly with his creativity and his work-rate, he can play on both sides as well as No.10 – he can do it all,” the former United striker said.

“I really like his energy and how good he looked with Georgia, he is an amazing player. There are no clubs who will say no if they manage to get him. Yes, there is maybe a style of play that you can recognise in some teams.

“Whoever gets Kvaratskhelia will have an unbelievable player.”