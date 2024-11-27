Viktor Gyokeres aims swipe back at Arsenal star after copying his iconic goal celebration

Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Magalhaes (Photo by Gualter Fatia, Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres aimed a little swipe at Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes after he copied his iconic celebration in last night’s big game in the Champions League.

The Gunners produced a superb display to win 5-1 away to Sporting, who only recently defeated Manchester City 4-1, and Gabriel was among the scorers in the Portuguese capital.

Gabriel headed in from a corner for Arsenal, and the Brazilian centre-back then seemed to troll Gyokeres by copying his celebration of covering his face with his hands.

Gyokeres tried not to seem too bothered about it when he was asked about it later, but he’s quoted by Fabrizio Romano in the post below as suggesting Gabriel can’t come up with his own style of celebrating goals…

? Viktor Gyökeres: “Gabriel’s celebration? He’s welcome to steal it if he can’t create his own celebration!”. “I didn’t know he did that, but it’s fun he likes my celebration”, told @ViaplayFotboll. pic.twitter.com/yxPdoJn84n — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 26, 2024

Still, the Sweden international also described it as “fun”, so perhaps there won’t be too many hard feelings between the players.

Gyokeres has been in sensational form for Sporting this season, but the Arsenal defence kept him very quiet last night, so that should probably be his main concern.

Did Viktor Gyokeres do enough against Arsenal in crushing 5-1 defeat?

Arsenal are clearly a superior team to Sporting, but the Portuguese giants have still been in superb form this season, so this score-line will have come as quite a surprise.

Gyokeres in particular will have surely hoped to do more in this big game, as it will have been seen as something of an audition for the 26-year-old as he continues to be linked with top clubs around Europe.

After scoring 33 goals in 25 games for club and country in all competitions already this season, there’s been plenty of hype about Gyokeres, but big clubs from more competitive leagues will surely judge him on his performances in games like this most of all.

Arsenal did well to keep Gyokeres quiet and generally out-shine Sporting in every department, so there’s room for improvement for the former Coventry City striker.