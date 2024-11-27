Wonder kid with big connection to Arsenal to sign for Chelsea

Robert Sanchez of Chelsea makes a save during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC on November 10, 2024. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are getting themselves a reputation for signing the best young footballing talent, and they’re to sign a wonder kid with a connection to Arsenal.

Young Brazilian, Estevao Willian, who will join the Blues in 2025 continues to write the headlines despite his young age, and Kendry Paez is another name to watch in future.

Chelsea want to sign Mathis Eboue

It must not be forgotten either that the West Londoners have talent such as Josh Acheampong in their ranks, evidencing that things look very bright for the club in terms of players for the short and medium term.

Now the Daily Mail have reported that the Blues are currently in discussions to land brilliant young 15-year-old, Mathis Eboue from Watford.

The teenager is the son of former Arsenal man, Emmanuel Eboue, and the report states that he’s already turned out for Watford’s U21 side despite his young age.

It does seem to be part of the Stamford Bridge outfit’s modus operandi, in terms of bringing through younger talent and bringing the overall age of the Chelsea squad down.

Enzo Maresca will have understood the task ahead of him – both on and off the pitch – when joining the club from Leicester City, so one can only assume that he’s also on board with such a way of working.

It’s a studious way of doing business, given the recent issues with Financial Fair Play and the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Not to mention that if Chelsea were to sign these players when they’re fully developed senior players their value is likely to sky rocket.

Even if, in the end, the Blues decide that some of the deals for younger players perhaps haven’t worked out as they’d liked, they can still sell them on for a reasonable profit.