Adam Wharton and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Shaun Botterill, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

There is reportedly a realisation inside Crystal Palace that they are likely to lose key midfield player Adam Wharton in the next few transfer windows amid interest from Arsenal.

CaughtOffside understands the Gunners have already held some talks over potentially signing Wharton, who has established himself as an elite young talent during his time at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal ready to move for €40m goal machine!

The England international is clearly good enough to make it at the very highest level, having quickly established himself in the Premier League and making it into Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad in the summer.

Sources recently told CaughtOffside that Arsenal were hoping to sign Wharton for a fee in the region of €55m, and now the Daily Mail claim that Palace seem resigned to losing the 20-year-old soon.

Their report also mentions interest from Manchester City as they look for a replacement for Rodri, but this is surely also good news for Arsenal.

Adam Wharton transfer looks a no-brainer for Arsenal

With Arsenal facing potentially losing both Jorginho and Thomas Partey at the ends of their contracts next summer, it surely makes sense to start planning for targets to replace them.

Wharton could be ideal for Mikel Arteta’s style of play, with the youngster already possessing great intelligence and an ability to dictate games with the quality of his passing.

Martin Zubimendi could be another Arsenal target to watch out for, but Wharton has the benefit of already being proven in the Premier League.

Wharton also seems to be on Man City’s radar, so AFC would do well to move quickly for this one in order to avoid a bidding war with their rivals.

Palace lost Michael Olise in the summer and one imagines they could be raided for star players again, with Wharton and also Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze likely to be the names to watch out for.