“They’re all up for sale” – Collymore’s devastating analysis of Ruben Amorim’s Man United squad

Ruben Amorim looks on during Man United training for the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD5. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Former professional turned outspoken pundit, Stan Collymore, has offered a devastating analysis of Ruben Amorim’s Man United first-team squad.

The Red Devils, despite taking a first-minute lead against Ipswich Town in the Portuguese’s first game in charge at the weekend, laboured to a 1-1 draw which laid bare the issues that face the new man in charge.

It would appear that the Erik ten Hag reign has shorn a number of players of confidence, and it will take all Amorim’s powers of man-management to get United’s stars back to where they need to be.

Collymore says Amorim should put his squad up for sale

In the meantime, Collymore has suggested that no player is safe from the chop.

“I think that every single player – Casemiro, Amad, Rashford or whoever it is – at this point in time should be available for sale until the time where Amorim has played them for 15 to 20 games and they’ve proven that they can produce consistent nine out of 10 performances,” he told CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“Rashford scoring within 30 seconds against Ipswich but then doing nothing else for the rest of the game… we’ve seen this before and not just with him either.

“Can we honestly say, with our hands on our hearts, that there is one Manchester United player that is a consistent title winning player? The answer is no.

“When Zirkzee first came it was ‘great, he’s the future, he’s a ball playing, ball carrying number 10 that can get in the box’ but he’s already dropped off a cliff.

“The reality is that I could pick out any names that Manchester United could build around, but I would be lying to myself as a pundit to say that I could guarantee that any of these guys will be relevant in 20 to 25 games time.”

What Collymore is suggesting might appear to be the harshest critique, however, it isn’t without foundation.

United’s squad have been underperforming for years now, and perhaps a shock to the system is what’s required to bring the glory days back to the Theatre of Dreams.