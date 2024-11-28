(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool beat Real Madrid 2-0 on Wednesday night to maintain their 100% record in the Champions League this season.

They dominated Madrid most of the game, creating several chances in either half. While Thibaut Courtois kept them in the game in the first-half, Alexis Mac Allister broke the deadlock in the second with a neat finish past the Belgian to give the Reds the lead.

Caoimhin Kelleher made a stunning save to deny Kylian Mbappe from the spot on the other end, while Mo Salah shot his penalty wide as well.

But in the 76th minute, Cody Gakpo scored with a brilliant header from an Andrew Robertson cross to help Liverpool seal all three points.

In what was an overall positive night, they did suffer two injury concerns during the game. Young right-back Conor Bradley, who stepped up at the right-back position and put on an impressive performance, suffered what appeared to be a hamstring injury late in the game. He was taken off and replaced by the versatile Joe Gomez.

Another defender who picked up an injury mid-game was Ibrahima Konate. While the Frenchman continued to play till full-time, putting in a solid 5-star performance, he walked off the pitch in pain.

Arne Slot, speaking ahead of the Manchester City game, confirmed that the duo had picked up injury concerns and will be assessed further.

Slot said:

“They are still being assessed, it’s difficult to see where they are in terms of the injury.”

“So, let’s wait and see – it’s never a good sign when players come off. Conor I had to take off and Ibou did not walk of the pitch as he should after such a fantastic game.”

“He should have made a round and clapped the fans but unfortunately he could not so that’s not a good sign.”

Liverpool go into the game as favourites

This will come as a big blow to Liverpool, in particular the potential injury to Konate who has been one of the best defenders in the league this season, establishing a solid partnership at the back with Virgil van DIjk.

Despite the injury setback, they will go into the game as favourites given their current form as well as Manchester City’s who remained winless the entire November, losing 4 and drawing 1 across all competitions. However, a win against Liverpool is just what they need to get back to winning ways.