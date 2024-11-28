Revealed: Arsenal ready to move for €60million attacker transfer

Mikel Arteta of Arsenal. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a potential €60million transfer move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Gunners are in the market for a new striker at the moment, with a host of big names such as Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko under consideration at the Emirates Stadium.

As well as that, it seems Arsenal are also weighing up making a move for Vlahovic as his Juventus future looks uncertain.

According to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, although there has not been any offer made yet, Arsenal are monitoring Vlahovic as he could soon be available.

Juve don’t seem to have made much progress with Vlahovic’s contract and that could lead to him soon being available for around €60m.

Should Arsenal revive their interest in Dusan Vlahovic?

Arsenal were first linked strongly with Vlahovic during his time at former club Fiorentina, but Juventus won the race for his signature on that occasion.

The Serbia international hasn’t exactly set the world alight in Turin, but he’s still shown some potential and could be a useful option for Arsenal as they’re a little overly reliant on Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz for goals.

Arsenal fans paying for tickets in the last few years have certainly got their value for money as Mikel Arteta has put together an exciting team, but the north Londoners still haven’t won a major trophy under the Spanish tactician.

Vlahovic could be precisely that goal threat that AFC need to get over the line, so fans will no doubt hope to see some ambition in the transfer market.

At the same time, though, Arsenal also shouldn’t rush into signing someone just because they’re available – Arteta might well feel it’s worth waiting, or paying more, for better options who’d fit into his plans and playing style more.

Who’s the ideal striker target for Arsenal?

As already mentioned, plenty of big names are being linked as options up front for Arsenal, but who looks like the best fit?

Vlahovic might be a bit too similar to Havertz in that he’s tall and physical, but not that fast, so maybe someone like Isak would be better to complement what Arsenal already have and give them a bit more variety.

Isak can also play on the left, so would give Arteta someone who can also play alongside Havertz, whilst providing an alternative to the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, who haven’t been at their best this season.