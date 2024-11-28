Six strikers on Arsenal’s list as Mikel Arteta still wants more firepower after putting five past Sporting

Mateo Retegui, Alexander Isak and Bryan Mbeumo (Photos by Marco Luzzani, Stu Forster, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Arsenal have as many as six strikers on their list of transfer targets at the moment as Mikel Arteta remains keen on strengthening his attack even after thrashing Sporting Lisbon 5-1 in the Champions League this week.

The Gunners put in a memorable performance in the Portuguese capital, with attacking players like Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard all on the score sheet.

Still, Arteta arguably still lacks a proper number 9, and so it’s not too surprising that CaughtOffside have recently been told about a number of players being monitored by Arsenal ahead of upcoming transfer windows.

It’s not easy getting major deals done in January, so some of these names might not realistically be available until the summer, but here’s a list of six striker options that could be targeted by Arsenal in the months ahead…

Alexander Isak

Also a target for Chelsea, it looks like Newcastle United front-man Alexander Isak will be one of the main names to watch on the strikers’ market.

The Sweden international has been a joy to watch during his time at Newcastle, and with his Thierry Henry-esque playing style, he’d surely be a hugely popular addition at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, Newcastle are unsurprisingly not too keen on selling Isak, so it could take big money to get this done, with Arsenal and Chelsea understood to be ready to try offering around £80m for the 25-year-old, but with over £100m expected to be needed.

Benjamin Sesko

First targeted by Arsenal last summer, Benjamin Sesko ended up deciding to stay at RB Leipzig for at least one more year.

However, it’s widely known that Arsenal and other top clubs are still keen on signing the talented 21-year-old next summer, with CaughtOffside told that he’s right behind Isak in the pecking order for both the Gunners and Chelsea.

Sesko could perhaps do well to improve on his current form, though, as he’s scored only six goals all season for Leipzig, and only one in his last nine games.

Bryan Mbeumo

One of the Premier League’s most in-form attacking players so far this season, Bryan Mbeumo’s form for Brentford is understood to have turned a few heads.

Arsenal are among the Cameroon international’s suitors, but he could be a man in demand as the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle could also be in the mix for him.

Mbeumo has the added benefit of being a versatile player in the front three, as he can play centrally or on either flank, perhaps giving Arteta the perfect upgrade on Trossard, who hasn’t been quite as good this season as he was last term.

Randal Kolo Muani

Arsenal could also be ones to watch for Randal Kolo Muani as he could be made available on loan this January, though he’s not necessarily the most exciting name on this list.

As a short-term option, the Gunners could probably do a lot worse than bringing in the experienced France international, but he’s struggled to make an impact at PSG and it’s not clear he’s really good enough for a Premier League big six club.

Kolo Muani has now fallen out of favour, so it makes sense that we’re seeing transfer rumours about him as both PSG and his agent will probably be keen to look for suitors, but that doesn’t mean Arsenal should fall into that trap.

Liam Delap

Liam Delap has shone for Ipswich Town this season and CaughtOffside have today been told that Arsenal are among a number of top clubs looking at him.

The 21-year-old is also on the list of the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, while Manchester City also have a buy-back clause for the player.

Delap looks like he has a bright future in the game, but it’s not yet clear if he’s quite the calibre of striker Arsenal should be going for if they are to make that next step towards winning major trophies.

Mateo Retegui

Finally, Mateo Retegui has been in impressive form for Atalanta this season and increasingly seems like a name to keep a close eye on.

The Italian forward is on AFC’s radar at the moment, though it remains to be seen if he’ll be as much of a priority as some of the others on the list.

Retegui looks like something of a late bloomer in the game, but it remains to be seen if this is just a bit of a purple patch or if he’s the real deal.