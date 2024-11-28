Callum Wilson warming up for Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has hinted he’s not thinking about negotiating a new contract with the Magpies right now as he’s only focused on what he can contribute on the pitch.

The England international is due to be out of contract at St James’ Park in the summer, and it remains to be seen if he’ll be staying at the club any longer.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe could likely do well to keep hold of this experienced squad player, even if he’s no longer likely to be a regular starter for the Magpies.

Still, it seems Wilson has suggested that he’s not currently ready to sit down and talk with the club as he distanced himself from talk about negotiations.

Callum Wilson drops hint over Newcastle United future?

As quoted by the Chronicle, when asked about his contract situation, Wilson said: “I’m not thinking about it to be honest. You can only focus on the current situation – the first and foremost was getting fit, from there you build on that, stay fit, score your goals and then it’s down to the club on how things progress and like I say, as a striker you score goals and get yourself longevity don’t you?”

Wilson did add, however, that he loves playing for NUFC, and that he’s still confident about his ability on the pitch, so perhaps that’s a subtle message to the club to give him what he deserves when it comes to a new deal.

“I love playing for this club, I joined many years ago and helped the club numerous times throughout the years and I want to be a part of it,” he added.

“It’s about getting going and getting out there – as long as I’m on the pitch I’ve no doubt I’ll score goals but it’s about staying on the pitch.”