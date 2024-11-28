Outstanding Leeds star tipped to “leave the club” in the January transfer window

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds could face a notable setback in the upcoming January transfer window, with reports suggesting that left-back Junior Firpo may depart Elland Road.

The 28-year-old has been a key figure in Daniel Farke’s side this season, but with his contract set to expire next summer, speculation around his future is intensifying.

Carlton Palmer on Junior Firpo’s future at Leeds

Former Leeds midfielder Carlton Palmer has weighed in on the situation, expressing that Firpo’s exit appears increasingly likely.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer acknowledged Firpo’s strong performances in the Championship but pointed to his struggles during Leeds’ previous Premier League campaign and his reportedly high wages as factors influencing the club’s decision-making.

Palmer said:

“The issue that Leeds United have is Junior Firpo’s contract is up at the end of the season. He’s been outstanding for Leeds United again in the Championship, but he struggled in the Premier League.

“So, on that basis, you wouldn’t have thought that Leeds United would be rushing to offer him a contract. He’s believed to be on really good money, so you wouldn’t see Leeds rushing to offer a new contract.

“Especially, when they’re looking to get back to the Premier League, so the likelihood is perhaps that Junior Firpo will leave the club in the January transfer window.”

FIrpo’s time at Leeds

This season, Firpo has been an integral part of the team, making 14 appearances across all competitions. His contributions include one goal and three assists, highlighting his offensive capabilities.

His return to form as a regular starter came after injuries to Sam Byram and the termination of Djed Spence’s loan, making him an essential player for Farke’s side.

Losing Firpo midway through the season would undoubtedly pose a challenge for Leeds’ defensive setup as they aim for promotion. However, the club faces a tough decision: retain him and risk losing him for free in the summer or sell him in January to recoup some value.