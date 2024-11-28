Chelsea won’t believe their luck if Ruben Amorim makes this transfer decision for Man United

Ruben Amorim, manager of Manchester United, speaks to the media at Carrington Training Ground on November 27, 2024. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

New Man United manager, Ruben Amorim, is going to live or die by the transfer decisions he makes over the next few windows, and the performances of his teams.

It seems that Amorim has already broken his first promise since arriving at Old Trafford, with Stan Collymore also suggesting that all of his players should be up for sale until they can prove they’re worthy of the shirt.

Ruben Amorim interested in Chelsea outcast

On Thursday night, the Portuguese takes charge of the Red Devils at the Theatre of Dreams for the first time, and it will be interesting for the long-suffering United faithful to get a glimpse into the future and what to expect from the 39-year-old.

It’s believed that he favours an attacking 3-4-3 system, but in order for that to work, he needs a left-back that is not consistently injured like Luke Shaw, and one who can potentially cope with the pressures for playing for one of the most storied football clubs in the world.

??? #ManUtd are working to sign a new LB in Jan, although no decision has been made yet. ? The names currently considered the most are:

?? #AitNouri, closely followed by #CFC too;

?? #Chilwell, whose transfer terms would be convenient;

?? #Carreras, appreciated by Amorim. pic.twitter.com/8geu9HWFJc — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) November 27, 2024

Transfer journalist, Rudy Galetti, has posted on X that there are three names in the frame, and Chelsea will surly be delighted if United come calling for Ben Chilwell.

Galetti notes that Amorim’s preferred option would appear to be Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Rayan Ait-Nouri, whom the Blues also seem to want. He is closely followed by Chilwell and Alvaro Carreras of Benfica.

Chilwell, a former captain of the Stamford Bridge outfit, has become persona non grata at the club, and according to transfermarkt, has played just 45 minutes in the EFL Cup this season under Enzo Maresca.

It’s clear that he’s surplus to requirements, but one has to question if he would be an upgrade on Shaw given his own injury concerns and lack of football this season.